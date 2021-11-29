Stage set for Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial

The first order of business Monday will be finalizing the selection of the 12 jurors and six alternates who will hear Maxwell's case. Jurors will be picked from a pool of 40 to 60 potential jurors who made it through initial questioning.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan instructed the prosecution and defense to submit lists of potential jurors they want excluded from the trial. In selecting primary jurors, the defense will have 10 peremptory challenges and the prosecution will have six, Nathan said. For alternates, each side will get three challenges.

President Joe Biden recently nominated Nathan to a seat on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, but the judge said she will continue to preside over Maxwell's trial.

The wealthy, Oxford-educated Maxwell is the daughter of British newspaper magnate Robert Maxwell, who died in 1991 after falling off his yacht — named the Lady Ghislaine — near the Canary Islands. Robert Maxwell, whose holdings at the time included the New York Daily News, was facing allegations that he had illegally looted his businesses’ pension funds.

Ghislaine Maxwell holds U.S., British and French citizenships and was repeatedly denied bail in the run-up to her trial.