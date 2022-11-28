ajc logo
X

Stadium lights dim at Brazil-Switzerland World Cup game

National & World News
33 minutes ago
The lights at Stadium 974 briefly dimmed dramatically just before halftime during a World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The lights at Stadium 974 briefly dimmed dramatically just before halftime Monday during a World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland.

Brazil was about to take a corner when the lights at the temporary stadium dimmed enough that the play stopped. The full lights came back on within seconds and play quickly resumed.

Stadium 974 is named for Qatar's international telephone code and also the number of shipping containers lining the facade of the arena.

The stadium near the Doha Port area will be dismantled after the tournament.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech closing in on Tulane’s Willie Fritz as next head coach13h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia’s O-line will have hands full with LSU’s Harold Perkins
3h ago

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 1 Georgia
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Postseason sets up well for No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Postseason sets up well for No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech’s bowl hopes look faint
21h ago
The Latest
New arrest warrant issued for McCann suspect in other cases
10m ago
Wall Street slips as lockdown protests spread in China
21m ago
Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women
24m ago
Featured

Celebrate the season with holiday music
5h ago
Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to enter transfer portal
18h ago
Family honored by renaming of Fort Benning
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top