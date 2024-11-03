Breaking: LIVE UPDATES: Donald Trump, Tim Walz to hold rival rallies in Georgia today
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Stacked doubleheader in Paris opens women's hoops season, headlined by No. 3 USC, No. 5 UCLA

A doubleheader in Paris is as good as it gets to open the women's college basketball season
FILE - Louisville forward Melissa Russell (13) interviews guard Ahlana Smith (2) during the team's NCAA college basketball media day in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

AP

AP

FILE - Louisville forward Melissa Russell (13) interviews guard Ahlana Smith (2) during the team's NCAA college basketball media day in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) (AP)
By GARY B. GRAVES – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — This women’s basketball foursome is no stranger to playing under bright lights on big stages. But it's Paris this time.

The City of Light will be a completely different venue and experience when No. 3 USC, crosstown rival and No. 5 UCLA, No. 17 Louisville and No. 20 Ole Miss take the court Monday in the Aflac Oui-Play doubleheader to open the women's college basketball season.

Several months after a thrilling Olympic gold medal game between Team USA and host France enhanced the game's rapidly growing appeal, this ranked quartet are eager to maintain that momentum.

“It’s a really good opportunity for us,” Ole Miss guard Kennedy Todd-Williams said. “Big lights, you know, really big game. We came here to compete and showcase who we are. First game of the season, so we’re just really looking forward to this opportunity for everyone to compete on a high level.”

Ole Miss and USC, which features Associated Press preseason All-America selections JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen, will meet in the opener in Adidas Arena. UCLA takes on Louisville in the nightcap. The doubleheader follows last year's debut between South Carolina and Notre Dame, which the Gamecocks won 100-71 to start an unbeaten run to their third national title.

They claimed the championship against Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark, a showdown that generated a bigger TV audience than the men's championship amid record attendance for the NCAA Tournament. Watkins' breakout freshman season helped the Women of Troy earn a No. 1 seeding before falling to UConn in the Elite Eight.

The WNBA also reaped dividends from the presence of Clark and Angel Reese, culminating in an audience of 2.2 million for the decisive fifth game of the WNBA Finals between the champion New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx and at least 1 million for the other four.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz appreciates the increased attention, especially compared to what it was not long ago. The 17-year veteran has also seen hearty interest overseas while coaching various U.S. women’s national squads during the summer and relishes being on that stage with a game that counts.

“Our women’s game has grown exponentially here this past year and a half or so, and a lot of it is obviously because of talented players,” he said last month before jetting off to France soon after. “It’s great now because people are able to see how talented and gifted these players are. … I think it’s going to continue to grow because of that internationally. It’s fantastic. I love the opportunities I’ve had to coach internationally, (with) just a little bit different style of basketball.”

Though other marquee matchups await all four after returning stateside, they want a good performance as a springboard to bigger things in a landscape reshuffled by realignment.

USC and UCLA, for example, have moved from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten. Louisville's Atlantic Coast Conference grind now includes Pac-12 transfers Stanford and Cal, and SMU from the American Athletic. Ole Miss has to deal with Texas and Oklahoma moving into the SEC from the Big 12 in addition to getting past the Gamecocks.

The games will be played at the fairly new 8,000-seat home for the Euro League's Paris Basketball. That will wrap an experience featuring Parisian sightseeing staples such as the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and Arc de Triomphe.

“This is something you dream your whole life about,” Louisville graduate guard Merissah Russell said. “It’s everybody’s dream to play in those top-notch games. … It’s going to be fun to not only play in Paris, but have this experience to see what’s going on in the rest of the world.”

FILE - Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron (11) works against Mississippi' Mississippi guard Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, March 25, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

FILE - Louisville head coach Jeff Walz calls out from the bench during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Middle Tennessee in the women's NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge, La., March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

FILE -Stanford forward Kiki Iriafen (44) drives to the basket against Iowa State center Audi Crooks during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

FILE - Southern California guard JuJu Watkins reacts after a shot during a second-round college basketball game against Kansas in the women's NCAA Tournament in Los Angeles, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

FILE -Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives to the basket past UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the first half of an Elite Eight college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

FILE - Southern California players Kaitlyn Davis, left, McKenzie Forbes, second from left, Rayah Marshall (13) and JuJu Watkins react after a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Baylor in the women's NCAA Tournament, March 30, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao, File)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

With Clark and Reese gone, new crop of talented women's basketball players ready to take...
Placeholder Image

Dennis Hicken/Focus Sports Photo

Georgia State women build around pair of all-Sun Belt players
Placeholder Image

GHSA

East Coweta downs Buford in Class 6A winner’s bracket; updates from GHSA state fast pitch...
Placeholder Image

Chip Towers

Georgia hoops hopes hard work shows in exhibition vs. UCF
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

The Taurid meteor showers peak a week apart in November20m ago
Severe storms in Oklahoma injure at least 6 people and leave tens of thousands without...21m ago
Flood survivors pelt Spain's royals with mud and premier is evacuated during a visit28m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Courtesy of Tracy Gonzalez

This undecided Georgia voter faces a choice: Donald Trump or her husband
How Atlanta rapper Young Thug’s guilty plea came together
Georgia ends early voting with record 4 million votes cast