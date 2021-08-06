St. Vincent prime minister injured in anti-vaccine protest

The attack was criticized by others including Ronald Sanders, ambassador to the Organization of American States.

“This development in Caribbean politics is reprehensible,” he said.

Local media quoted Senator Julian Francis saying that an unidentified woman had been arrested. No further details were immediately available.

The protest was organized by unions representing nurses, police and other workers who claimed that the government planned to mandate vaccines for certain employees. Gonsalves clarified that he would not make vaccines mandatory.