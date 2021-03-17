St. Patrick's Day to be largely virtual in NYC for 2nd year

Although the city's usual huge parade with floats and marching bands has been canceled, a few dozen people are expected to march at 6 a.m. to keep the tradition alive, a spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Then at 8:30 a.m. there will be a live broadcast of the St. Patrick's Day Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral, according to the parade organizers' website. A virtual parade featuring clips of marching groups from past years will follow at 10 a.m. and an hourlong show streaming on Facebook at 11 a.m. will include performances by singers Andy Cooney and Moya Brennan.