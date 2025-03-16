St. Patrick's Day parade celebrates Boston heritage in America’s most Irish big city

It's that time of year again when more than a million green-clad revelers fill the streets of America’s most Irish big city for the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade, celebrating the heritage and contributions of all those who hail from the Emerald Isle.

Sunday's parade dates back to the turn of the 20th century and marks both St. Patrick’s Day and Evacuation Day, which commemorates the day in 1776 when British troops left Boston after a protracted siege during the Revolutionary War.

The 3.5-mile (5.6-kilometer) parade rolls through the neighborhood South Boston, a center of Irish-American heritage in a city where more than 1 in every 5 people are of Irish descent. The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council organizes the parade and this year’s chief marshal is retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alanna Devlin Ball, who grew up in the neighborhood and represented the U.S. at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany where she took home gold in powerlifting.