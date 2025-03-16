St. Patrick's Day parade celebrates Boston heritage in America’s most Irish big city

It's that time of year again when more than a million green-clad revelers fill the streets of America’s most Irish big city for the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade, celebrating the heritage and contributions of all those who hail from the Emerald Isle.
Sunday's parade dates back to the turn of the 20th century and marks both St. Patrick’s Day and Evacuation Day, which commemorates the day in 1776 when British troops left Boston after a protracted siege during the Revolutionary War.
The 3.5-mile (5.6-kilometer) parade rolls through the neighborhood South Boston, a center of Irish-American heritage in a city where more than 1 in every 5 people are of Irish descent. The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council organizes the parade and this year’s chief marshal is retired Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alanna Devlin Ball, who grew up in the neighborhood and represented the U.S. at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany where she took home gold in powerlifting.
“Lt. Cdr. Devlin Ball’s 12 years career in the Navy serves as an inspiration to young women who seek to serve in today’s military. We are grateful for her service, sacrifice and power of example,” said U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch, a South Boston native.
The parade is scheduled to kick off slightly earlier in the morning than normal. Last year's events were marred by violence and public intoxication that officials say they hope to curb on Sunday.
The goal of the parade is “keeping alive the tradition of honoring heritage and service,” the war veterans council said in a statement.
The parade also has been a source of political controversy in years past. The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council banned gay rights groups from marching in the parade up until a decade ago and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling upheld that right in the 1990s.
Two gay and lesbian groups joined the parade in 2015. Organizers for one of the groups, Boston Pride, heralded the move as a point of progress at the time.
Chicago held its St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday. Philadelphia also celebrates on Sunday and New York City holds its parade Monday.
Keep Reading
Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade/Faith Swift
Midtown roads to close for Atlanta St. Patrick’s parade
Staggered road closures will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. along Peachtree Street from Beverly Road to 3rd Street.
Everyone’s Irish at the annual Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade in Midtown
Everyone is encouraged to be Irish for the day as they watch the parade that takes place this year from noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 15 in Midtown.
Savannah’s famous fountain turns green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Savannah’s iconic Forsyth Park fountain was dyed green Friday, an annual rite ahead of the Georgia city's huge St. Patrick's Day parade.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?