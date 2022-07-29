ajc logo
St. Louis region hit by more flooding, prompting rescues

Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through the night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through the night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

National & World News
15 minutes ago
Heavy rains brought another round of flooding to the St. Louis region, prompting firefighters to help dozens of people escape the floodwaters

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Heavy rains brought another round of flooding to the St. Louis region that was already recovering from record rains earlier this week, prompting firefighters to help dozens of people escape the floodwaters.

No injuries were reported from Thursday's flooding, but the St. Louis Fire Department said on Twitter that it responded to 75 flooding-related emergencies and 60 people were rescued or helped to safety.

Among the rescues, the department said firefighters carried six children to safety from a daycare at Cornerstone Institutional Baptist Church, where 15 children and three adults reportedly were trapped.

The storms that began Thursday afternoon lasted for a few hours and dropped about 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain, according to early National Weather Service estimates, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Earlier in the week, a storm system dropped more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) in St. Charles County and up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in other areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. That prompted widespread flooding. Parts of southern Illinois also saw flooding after heavy rains.

Authorities said two men drowned in the earlier St. Louis-area storm.

The weather service said the rain that began early Tuesday was the most prolific in the St. Louis metropolitan area since records began in 1874.

The flooding came the same week that heavy rains caused deadly flooding and massive property damage in central Appalachia.

A tow truck driver moves to clear a flooded car as another rolls along Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through Monday night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Robert Cohen

Gateway Pet Guardians use a boat to help pet owners rescue two cats and a dog from their home on Terrace Dr. in East St. Louis, Ill. Thursday afternoon July 28, 2022. The pets have been trapped in the home since the owners were forced out due to rising flood waters that still remain. The East St. Louis, Illinois region was hit with historic rainfall early Tuesday July 26, 2022 flash flooding many homes and vehicles. (Derik Holtmann/Belleville News-Democrat via AP)

Credit: Derik Holtmann

