St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe

Police now believe that McCulley entered the home with a weapon and held the family against their will for hours before killing them and leaving with the baby. Police came back after after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots.

Police also said they had been searching for McCulley earlier Thursday after Roseann McCulley told them he abused her recently.

An Amber Alert was issued, and the baby was found safe with relatives just before 5 a.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that the 1-year-old was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Meanwhile, police launched a manhunt for McCulley, who had been charged in an at-large warrant with three counts of first-degree murder. Police said officers were closing in on McCulley when he fatally shot himself in the city of St. Louis.

Authorities on Friday also announced that Michelle Clayton, 55, was charged with a felony related to the crime. A probable cause statement said Clayton “misled and lied to police to prevent the apprehension of Bobby McCulley.” A spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell confirmed that Clayton is McCulley's mother.