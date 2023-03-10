BreakingNews
Family: Activist’s hands were raised when shot by police at training center site
X
Dark Mode Toggle

St. John's fires men's basketball coach Mike Anderson

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MIKE FITZPATRICK, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
St. John’s has fired men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson, one day after his fourth season in charge ended with an overtime loss to No. 6 Marquette in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John's fired men's basketball coach Mike Anderson on Friday, one day after his fourth season in charge ended with an overtime loss to No. 6 Marquette in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

Athletic director Mike Cragg announced the move in a news release, saying the school has begun a national search for a new coach to lead the program.

The decision comes just two years after Anderson was the Big East coach of the year, earning him a contract extension.

But the Red Storm never made the NCAA Tournament under Anderson. They went 18-15 during a rocky 2022-23 season, including 7-13 in Big East play to finish eighth in the conference standings.

St. John's won its first-round game in the Big East Tournament against Butler earlier this week before blowing a large lead against top-seeded Marquette at Madison Square Garden.

The team hasn't reached the Big East semifinals since winning the school's third championship in 2000.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Roster moves, Collin McHugh and Kyle Wright updates
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech spring practice, Pro Day dates announced
7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Spring preview: Georgia RB Kendall Milton is ‘trusting the process’
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Spring preview: Georgia RB Kendall Milton is ‘trusting the process’
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Homegrown talent helping Kennesaw State make history
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges
3m ago
DeSantis visits Iowa as interest in likely Trump rival rises
5m ago
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, with China's help
6m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

One of Georgia's hottest Februarys ever brings pollen clouds, azalea blooms
6h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
It’s Cedar Grove vs. Sandy Creek again - this time in basketball
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top