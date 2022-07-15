Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

In a televised statement, Wickremesinghe said he would initiate steps to change the constitution to curb presidential powers and strengthen Parliament, restore law and order and take legal action against “insurgents.”

It was unclear to whom he was referring, although he said true protesters would not have gotten involved in clashes near Parliament on Wednesday night, when many soldiers reportedly were injured.

"There is a big difference between protesters and insurgents. We will take legal action against insurgents,” he said.

Wickremesinghe became acting president after Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday, flying first to the Maldives and then to Singapore. The prime minister's office said Wickremesinghe was sworn in Friday as interim president by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

Sri Lanka has run short of money to pay for imports of basic necessities such as food, fertilizer, medicine and fuel for its 22 million people. Its rapid economic decline has been all the more shocking because, before this crisis, the economy had been expanding, with a growing, comfortable middle class.

The protests underscored the dramatic fall of the Rajapaksa political clan that has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.

The Rev. Jeewantha Peiris, a Catholic priest and protest leader, said the country had "come through a hard journey.”

“We are happy as a collective effort because this struggle of Sri Lanka was participated by all the citizens of Sri Lanka, even diaspora of Sri Lanka," he said.

Protesters cooked and distributed milk rice — a food Sri Lankans enjoy to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa resigned. At the main protest site in front of the president’s office in Colombo, people welcomed his resignation but insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

“I am happy that Gotabaya has finally left. He should have resigned earlier, without causing much problems,” Velayuthan Pillai, 73, a retired bank employee, said as patriotic songs blared from loudspeakers.

“Ranil is a supporter of Gotabaya and other Rajapaksas. He was helping them. He also must go,” he added.

Sri Lanka remains a powder keg, its economy in ruins. And the military warned Thursday that it had powers to respond in case of chaos — a message some found ominous.

Abeywardana, the speaker of Parliament, urged the public to “create a peaceful atmosphere in order to implement the proper parliamentary democratic process and enable all members of Parliament to participate in the meetings and function freely and conscientiously.”

Sri Lanka is seeking help from the International Monetary Fund and other creditors, but its finances are so poor that even obtaining a bailout has proven difficult, Wickremesinghe recently said.

The protesters accuse Rajapaksa and his powerful political family of siphoning money from government coffers and of hastening the country's collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajapaksa acknowledged that some of his policies contributed to Sri Lanka's meltdown.

Maduka Iroshan, 26, a university student and protester, said he was “thrilled" that Rajapaksa had quit, because he “ruined the dreams of the young generation.”

Months of protests reached a frenzied peak last weekend when demonstrators stormed the president’s home and office and Wickremesinghe's official residence. On Wednesday, they seized his office.

Images of protesters inside the buildings — lounging on elegant sofas and beds, posing at officials' desks and touring the opulent settings — captured the world's attention.

The demonstrators initially vowed to stay until a new government was in place, but they shifted tactics Thursday, apparently concerned that an escalation in violence could undermine their message following clashes outside Parliament that left dozens injured.

Protester Mirak Raheem noted that the lack of violence was important, though their work was far from over.

“This is really something amazing, the fact that it happened on the back of largely peaceful protest," Raheem said. "But obviously this is just a beginning, that there is a longer journey in terms of the kind of work that has to be done, not just to rebuild the economy but to create public confidence in this political system.”

Rajapaksa and his wife slipped away in the night aboard a military plane early Wednesday. On Thursday, he went to Singapore, according to the city-state’s Foreign Ministry. It said he had not requested asylum and it was unclear if he would stay or move on. He previously has obtained medical services there, including undergoing heart surgery.

Since Sri Lankan presidents are protected from arrest while in power, Rajapaksa likely wanted to leave while he still had constitutional immunity and access to the plane.

A military strategist whose brutal campaign helped end the country’s 26-year civil war, Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, who was president at the time, were hailed by the island’s Buddhist Sinhalese majority. Despite accusations of wartime atrocities, including ordering military attacks on ethnic Tamil civilians and abducting journalists, Rajapaksa remained popular among many Sri Lankans. He has continually denied the allegations.

Combined Shape Caption A woman walks past protesters blocking the entrance to presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country, and the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption In this photograph provided by the Sri Lankan President's Office, interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe, right, greets Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya during the oath-taking ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim president Friday until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after mass protests over the country's economic collapse forced him from office. (Sri Lankan President's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption A protester drinks a cup of tea as she sits by a defaced poster carrying portraits of ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, center, and his brothers at the entrance to president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country, and the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption A protester sleeps under a statue in the compound of presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country, and the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana leaves after addressing a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Abeywardana says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned and Parliament will convene to choose a new leader after massive protests took over government buildings to force him out of office. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption A protester walks wrapping a national flag around his shoulders in the compound of presidential secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country, and the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption A man walks past a vandalised security point outside president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country, and the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption A stray dog is seen on the road leading to president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country, and the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption Army soldiers stand guard as protesters sleep by the entrance to president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Protesters retreated from government buildings Thursday in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country, and the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption Speaker of the Parliament is Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, right, speaks during a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Abeywardana says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned and Parliament will convene to choose a new leader after massive protests took over government buildings to force him out of office. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana sarrives to address a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Abeywardana says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned and Parliament will convene to choose a new leader after massive protests took over government buildings to force him out of office. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana arrives to address a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Abeywardana says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned and Parliament will convene to choose a new leader after massive protests took over government buildings to force him out of office. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption Speaker of the Parliament is Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana speaks during a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 15, 2022. Abeywardana says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned and Parliament will convene to choose a new leader after massive protests took over government buildings to force him out of office. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool