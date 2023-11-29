Sri Lanka says it struck a deal with creditors on debt restructuring to clear way for IMF funds

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka said Wednesday that it has reached an agreement in principle with a group of creditors including India and Japan on debt restructuring, a crucial move toward unlocking a second installment of a $2.9 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund.

The agreement with the Official Credit Committee covers approximately $5.9 billion of outstanding public debt and consists of a mix of long-term maturity extension and reduction in interest rates, a statement from the country's Finance Ministry said.

It also said the agreement will facilitate a swift approval by the IMF Executive Board of the review of Sri Lanka's IMF-supported program, allowing for the next tranche of IMF financing of about $334 million to be disbursed. The IMF said in September Sri Lanka's economy was recovering, but it needed to improve its tax administration, eliminate exemptions and crack down on tax evasion.