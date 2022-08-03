Sri Lanka leader proposes 25-year plan for crisis-hit nation

“We would submit this plan to the International Monetary Fund in the near future, and negotiate with the countries who provided loan assistance. Subsequently negotiations with private creditors would also begin to arrive at a consensus,” he said.

He said the government's aim is to create a surplus in the primary budget by the year 2025 and to bring down public debt, currently at 140% of GDP, to less than 100% by 2032.

“The economy should be modernized. Economic stability should be established and transformed into a competitive export economy. In this context, we are now preparing the necessary reports, plans, rules and regulations, laws and programs,” he said.

“If we build the country, the nation and the economy through the national economic policy, we would be able to become a fully developed country by the year 2048, when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of independence,” Wickremesinghe said.

Wickremesinghe was elected president last moth to complete the rest of Rajapaksa’s five-year term, which ends in 2024. Rajapaksa fled the country after protesters, furious over the economic hardships, stormed his official residence and occupied several key government buildings.

Wickremesinghe has since cracked down on protests and sought amity among political parties, saying only an all-party government can solve the country's problems.

“The expectation of all the citizens of the country at this juncture is for all their representatives in Parliament to work together in order to build the country,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe, center, inspects a military guard of honour standing next to the speaker of the parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena after arriving at the parliamentary complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena