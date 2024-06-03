Nation & World News

Sri Lanka closes schools as the death toll from floods and mudslides rises to 16

Sri Lanka has closed schools as heavy rain triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, leaving at least 16 people dead
People wade through a flooded street in Biyagama, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Jun. 3, 2023. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People wade through a flooded street in Biyagama, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Jun. 3, 2023. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as the death toll due to floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in many parts of the island nation, rose to 16 people, officials said.

The education ministry announced that the reopening of schools would depend on how the weather develops.

Heavy downpours have wreaked havoc in many parts of the country since Sunday, flooding homes, fields and roads, and forcing authorities to cut electricity as a precaution.

Twelve people died after being washed away and drowning near the capital, Colombo, and the remote Rathnapura, Matara and Galle districts on Sunday, according to the disaster management center. Three others died when mounds of earth collapsed on their houses, and one person died when a tree fell on him.

Separately, five people were injured when mudslides struck and damaged two houses in Ratnapura, which is about 86 kilometers (53 miles) southeast of Colombo, said the center.

By Monday, over 6,000 people had been moved to evacuation centers and more than 12,000 homes had been damaged, the center said in a statement.

Navy and army troops have been deployed to rescue victims and provide food and other essentials to those affected.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with severe weather conditions since mid-May caused by heavy monsoon rains. Earlier, strong winds downed trees in many areas, killing nine people.

A boy plays with an inflatable rubber tube in a flooded street in Biyagama, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Jun. 3, 2023. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A boy carries an inflatable rubber tube as he wades through a flooded street in Biyagama, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Jun. 3, 2023. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People use a boat to cross a flooded street in Biyagama, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Jun. 3, 2023. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People wade through a flooded street in Biyagama, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Jun. 3, 2023. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A boy plays with an inflatable rubber tube in a flooded street in Biyagama, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Jun. 3, 2023. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People carry an injured boy as they wade through a flooded street in Biyagama, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Jun. 3, 2023. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

10 injured when car veers off I-20, hits MARTA bus, state patrol says2h ago

Credit: Combined photos

Georgia court sets Oct. 4 as tentative hearing date in Fani Willis appeal

Diane McIver estate suggests godson can’t get settlement funds

Credit: Courtesy photo/Carl Juste

BREAKING
Appeals judges halt Atlanta DEI grant fund for Black female-led businesses

Credit: Courtesy photo/Carl Juste

BREAKING
Appeals judges halt Atlanta DEI grant fund for Black female-led businesses

Credit: Special

INSIDE CITY HALL
Frustration brews over MARTA Five Points station closure
The Latest

Credit: AP

With its top editor abruptly gone, The Washington Post grapples with a hastily announced...
11m ago
In Indonesia, women ranger teams go on patrol to slow deforestation
12m ago
Biden takes a big swing at hostage-for-truce deal, puts onus on Israeli, Hamas officials...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: courtesy photo

What’s next, and what do metro Atlanta valedictorians wish they had known?
PHOTOS: Megan Thee Stallion at State Farm Arena
Summer fun is here: 6 activities for your June calendar