Sri Lanka closes schools as floods hammer the capital

Sri Lanka closed schools in the capital Colombo and suburbs on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods in many parts of the island nation
A man reaches for a safe place as it rains in a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

A man reaches for a safe place as it rains in a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka closed schools in the capital Colombo and suburbs on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods in many parts of the island nation.

Heavy downpours over the weekend have wreaked havoc in many parts of the country, flooding homes, fields and roads. Three people drowned, while some 134,000 people have been affected by flooding, according to the country's Disaster Management Centre.

The center said rains and floods have damaged 240 houses and nearly 7,000 people have been evacuated. Authorities have cut electricity in some areas as a precaution.

Navy and army troops have been deployed to rescue victims and provide food and other essentials.

Local television channels showed flooded towns in the suburbs of Colombo. In some areas, waters reached the roofs of houses and shops.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with severe weather conditions since May, mostly caused by heavy monsoon rains. In June, 16 people died due to floods and mudslides.

People takes shelter as it rains while others wade through a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Children play in a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

A man wades through water outside his flooded house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

A woman stands outside her submerged house due to floods in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

