Nation & World News

Sri Lanka closes schools as floods and mudslides leave 10 dead and 6 others missing

Sri Lanka has closed schools as heavy rain triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, leaving at least 10 people dead and six others missing
People wade through flood waters in Kelaniya, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 3, 2024. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People wade through flood waters in Kelaniya, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 3, 2024. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI – Associated Press
3 hours ago

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rain triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, leaving at least 10 people dead and six others missing, officials said.

The education ministry announced that the reopening of schools would depend on how the weather develops.

Heavy downpours have wreaked havoc in many parts of the country since Sunday, flooding homes, fields and roads, and forcing authorities to cut electricity as a precaution.

Six people died after being washed away and drowning in the capital, Colombo, and the remote Rathnapura district on Sunday, according to the disaster management center. Three others died when mounds of earth collapsed on their houses, and one person died when a tree fell on him. Six people have gone missing since Sunday.

By Monday, over 5,000 people had been moved to evacuation centers and more than 400 homes had been damaged, the center said in a statement.

Navy and army troops have been deployed to rescue victims and provide food and other essentials to those affected.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with severe weather conditions since mid-May caused by heavy monsoon rains. Earlier, strong winds downed trees in many areas, killing nine people.

A man wades through flood waters in Kelaniya, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 3, 2024. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People wade through flood waters in Kelaniya, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 3, 2024. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People wade through flood waters in Kelaniya, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 3, 2024. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People walk over a bridge in a submerged area in Kelaniya, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 3, 2024. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man stands outside his house submerged with floodwaters in Kelaniya, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 3, 2024. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A women removes the utensils from her house submerged with floodwaters in Kelaniya, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 3, 2024. Sri Lanka closed schools on Monday as heavy rains triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, killing at least 10 people while six others have gone missing, officials said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

UPDATE: Power restored on gates on Concourse B at Hartsfield-Jackson

Credit: TNS

GRIDLOCK GUY
The safest cars for teens - which ones rank and how did they get there?

Credit: TNS

‘2000 Mules’ publisher apologizes to metro Atlanta man for false voting fraud allegation

Credit: AP

Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary

Credit: AP

Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary

Credit: TNS

A click on Instacart and hours later your Home Depot items arrive
The Latest
American veterans depart to be feted in France as part of 80th anniversary of D-Day
17m ago
Georgia's parliament speaker signs a divisive foreign influence bill into law
29m ago
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as its first woman president
30m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Old pipes, tight spaces: Why Atlanta water repairs took so long
The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations