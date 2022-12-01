ajc logo
X

'Squid Game' actor indicted over indecent assault charges

National & World News
By JUWON PARK, Associated Press
6 hours ago
Award-winning “Squid Game” actor Oh Young-soo will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Award-winning “Squid Game” actor Oh Young-soo will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017, a South Korean court said.

The district court in Seongnam city said Thursday that prosecutors indicted the 78-year-old Emmy nominee last week over the allegations and that his trial will begin in February. Kim Myeong-un, an official at Seongnam's district prosecutors' office, said it could not confirm specific details about Oh's case, which was first reported by local media last week.

According to the reports, the unidentified woman originally filed a complaint against Oh in December 2021, accusing him of making unwanted physical contact during a meeting in 2017.

Oh did not answer multiple calls by the Associated Press seeking comments.

South Korean cable channel JTBC said Oh denied wrongdoing when reached by a reporter, saying that he had only held the woman’s hands to “show her the way” as they walked around a lake. According to JTBC, Oh said he had offered the woman an apology, not because he acknowledged the accusations against him but because the woman allegedly told him she “wouldn’t raise an issue” about the incident if he did.

Oh became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe in January after he was named the top supporting actor for his role in "Squid Game," a brutal Netflix drama about a desperate group of adults competing in deadly children's games for a chance to escape severe debt.

Oh was also nominated for an Emmy for his performance as Oh Il-nam, a mysterious elderly contestant who joined the games after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Finger-pointing starts over long waits for Georgia voters 2h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police say teen was targeted in shooting that killed 2 on 17th Street bridge
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police say teen was targeted in shooting that killed 2 on 17th Street bridge
20h ago

Credit: File photo

8 alleged metro Atlanta gang members convicted in teen’s execution-style murder
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Tlumacki

UK royals arrive in Boston to showcase youthful monarchy
3m ago
Suspicious envelope found at US Embassy in Spain amid probe
4m ago
China's Xi urges Ukraine talks in meeting with EU's Michel
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
13h ago
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top