'Squid Game,' 'Abbott Elementary' vying for Emmy nominations

Past top comedy winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also is vying for nods.

There are a number of outgoing shows looking for some final Emmy love. Among dramas that includes "This Is Us," and "Ozark," with "Insecure" and "black-ish" on the comedy side.

Jean Smart, last year's best comedy actress winner for “Hacks,” is in the running for a nod again, as is the series, with “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis hoping to repeat his 2021 comedy actor win. Bill Hader is chasing a third award in the category for “Barry.”

“The Crown,” which dominated the 2021 drama awards, wasn't televised within the eligibility period and is sitting this year out.

JB Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma were to announce the nominees. The Emmy ceremony is set for Sept. 12 and will air on NBC, with a host yet to be announced.

