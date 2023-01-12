ajc logo
X

Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record

National & World News
1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors.

The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.

Either way, they're assured of breaking a record that stood for nearly 25 years. The biggest crowd at an NBA regular-season game — measured by tickets distributed — is the 62,046 people who gathered to watch Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls meet the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998.

The biggest crowd in league history was 108,713 for the 2010 All-Star Game at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Excluding that All-Star Game, Friday's matchup will be only the fourth NBA game with an attendance exceeding 50,000.

Two of those were at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan — the Detroit Pistons drew 52,745 for a game against Philadelphia on Feb. 14, 1987, then had a crowd of 61,983 for a game against Boston on Jan. 29, 1988. That record stood until the game at the Georgia Dome in 1998.

The Alamodome record for an NBA game is 39,554 on June 18, 1999, when New York visited San Antonio for Game 2 of that year’s NBA Finals.

The Spurs announced the record in the franchise's typical understated fashion: A press release was distributed, saying only “63,592." They played in the Alamodome from 1993 through 2002, before moving into their current arena.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Scott Cunningham

Paul Johnson: Hall of Fame selection is validation for career6h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech lands Clemson defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben out of portal
11h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey

GHSA trustees move forward on plans for instant replay
7h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
25m ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
25m ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title
The Latest

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck
39m ago
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
47m ago
US, Japan unveil plans to strengthen the alliance
1h ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top