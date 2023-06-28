X

Spurs say Victor Wembanyama will join summer team in Las Vegas

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA summer debut is now expected to come in Las Vegas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama's NBA summer debut is now expected to come in Las Vegas.

The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday that Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, will be with the team at the NBA Summer League that starts July 7.

Wembanyama will not accompany the Spurs when they travel later this week to Sacramento for the California Classic — the first of two summer league appearances for the club next month. The Spurs' summer club will play games in Sacramento on July 3 and July 5 before moving on to Las Vegas for the league's primary summer league.

Wembanyama will meet the team in Las Vegas, the Spurs said. He's expected to begin practicing with the Spurs summer squad later this week in San Antonio.

The Spurs will open their Las Vegas slate of summer games on July 7 — with a matchup that night against Charlotte in a game that could see Wembanyama facing off with No. 2 draft pick Brandon Miller of the Hornets.

Wembanyama is also scheduled to make an appearance in Las Vegas on July 8 at the inaugural NBA Con event.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

