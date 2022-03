Spurs' Popovich ties Nelson for NBA career wins record

Popovich has five NBA titles and is a lock for enshrinement in the NBA Hall of Fame after a career in which he's coached Spurs greats including David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. Robinson sat courtside Monday, and Popovich jokingly told him to check into the game during a time.

These aren't the same Spurs from Robinson's prime. San Antonio is 25-40, already assured of a third straight losing season after 22 consecutive finishes over .500. Monday's game nearly got away, too.

The Lakers pulled within 108-105 on Horton-Taylor's jumper with 5:40 left, and the Spurs were scoreless for nearly four minutes before Poeltl's free throw with 37.4 seconds left. Los Angeles never got closer than three, though.

The Lakers were without James and Anthony Davis. James was a late scratch Monday after scoring a season-high 56 points Saturday in a victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles had lost four straight and seven of eight prior to James’ highest point total with the Lakers, which matched the third highest of his career.

The Lakers remained in the game by cutting to the rim without the ball for open layups, drives to the basket and the Spurs’ poor free-throw shooting. San Antonio was 16 for 30 on free throws, including 6 for 14 in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Lakers: James has missed 17 games this season due to various injuries, including abdomen and ankle ailments. Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel is hopeful James will play Wednesday in Houston. ... Westbrook collected his third foul with 11:38 left in the first half. He finished with five fouls in 35 minutes.

Spurs: Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV and Keita Bates-Diop all missed the game with an undisclosed illness. Popovich said it was not COVID-19 related. ... Poeltl picked up two fouls in the first 1 1/2 minutes and spent the remainder of the first quarter on the bench.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Houston on Wednesday.

Spurs: Host Toronto on Wednesday.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacts to a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Monday, March 7, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 7, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James eats a snack while on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, March 7, 2022, in San Antonio. James did not play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel talks to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, March 7, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, foreground, drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 7, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 7, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony, right, as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 7, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) scores past San Antonio Spurs forward Robert Woodard II (17) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 7, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)