Spurs G De'Aaron Fox to miss rest of season with finger injury

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox will miss the rest of the season with a finger injury.

The Spurs said Fox will have surgery on Tuesday to repair a tendon on his left hand.

Fox was injured during training camp in October while he was still with the Sacramento Kings. He still averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 62 games total this season. The Spurs acquired him on Feb. 3, and he averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 17 games for San Antonio.