BreakingNews
Decatur Book Festival to return this fall
Nation & World News

Spraying manure and throwing beets, farmers in tractors again block Brussels to protest EU policies

Farmers are throwing beets and spraying manure at police as hundreds of tractors have sealed off streets close to the European Union headquarters
Police move in to clear a demonstration of farmers near the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police move in to clear a demonstration of farmers near the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
By RAF CASERT and MARK CARLSON – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Farmers threw beets, sprayed manure at police and set hay alight on Tuesday as hundreds of tractors again sealed off streets close to the European Union headquarters, where agriculture ministers sought to ease a crisis that has led to months of protests across the 27-member bloc.

The farmers protested what they see as excessive red tape and unfair trading practices as well as increased environmental measures and cheap imports from Ukraine. "Let us make a living from our profession," read one billboard on a tractor blocking a main thoroughfare littered with potatoes, eggs and manure.

As the protests turned into violence again, police used tear gas and water cannons to keep farmers and some 250 tractors at bay, even as ministers met to push through measures meant to calm the crisis. Authorities asked commuters to stay out of Brussels and work from home as much as possible.

Farmers, police and firefighters all had to nurse injuries, but none were life-threatening. The government lambasted the farmers for failing to contain violent elements that threw e-bikes off a bridge and set the entry to a subway station aflame.

“The violence, arson and destruction during the protests are unacceptable,” said Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden and insisted the guilty would be prosecuted.

With protests taking place from Finland to Greece, Poland and Ireland, the farmers have already won concessions from EU and national authorities, from a loosening of controls on farms to a weakening of pesticide and environmental rules.

A major EU plan to better protect nature in the 27-nation bloc and fight climate change was indefinitely postponed Monday, underscoring how the protests have had a deep influence on politics.

"In order to have a strong Europe, there is a need for a strong agriculture. So we are here to remind them that their farmers should be a priority,” said Belgian farmer Yolin Targé. “We have to deal with a lot of administrative tasks. We have to deal with a lot of environmental restrictions. We are in favor of doing our best for the environment, but still, agriculture should be a priority.”

EU member states on Tuesday gave their provisional blessing to proposals that amount to weakening or cutting rules in areas like crop rotation, soil cover protection and tillage methods. Small farmers, representing about two-thirds of the workforce and the most active in the protest movement, will be exempt from some controls and penalties.

The EU parliament is expected to decide on the proposals in late April.

Environmentalists and climate activists say the change in EU policies under the pressure of farmers is regrettable. They say the short-term concessions will come to haunt the bloc in a generation when climate change will hit the continent even harder.

Politically, the bloc has moved to the right over the past year. The plight of farmers has become a rallying cry for populists and conservatives who claim EU climate and farm policies are little more than bureaucratic bungling from elitist politicians who have lost any feeling for soil and land.

A protestor walks by a fire burning in a stairwell near the metro station during a demonstration outside the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Harry Nakos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A protestor rides a plastic cow during a demonstration of farmers near the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Protestors throw eggs at police during a demonstration outside the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Harry Nakos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A farmer drives his tractor near the European Council building in Brussels during a demonstration of farmers, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Protesting farmers throw a burning bale of hay off of a small overpass near the European Council building in Brussels during a demonstration of farmers, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police use a water canon on a farmer in a tractor spraying hay and manure during a demonstration near the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police behind a barrier look at a pile of potatoes dumped by protestors during a demonstration of farmers near the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Farmers with their tractors begin to arrive near the European Quarter, during a demonstration outside of a meeting of EU agriculture ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Tuesday marks the third time this year that farmers will take to the streets of Brussels with their tractors. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators set fire to hay on an overpass during a demonstration of farmers near the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Farmers with their tractors begin to arrive, near the European Quarter in Brussels, during a demonstration outside of a meeting of EU agriculture ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Tuesday marks the third time this year that farmers will take to the streets of Brussels with their tractors. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Farmers with their tractors begin to arrive, near the European Quarter in Brussels, during a demonstration outside of a meeting of EU agriculture ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Tuesday marks the third time this year that farmers will take to the streets of Brussels with their tractors. Sign on tractor reads "Let us live from our profession." (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Farmers with their tractors begin to arrive, near the European Quarter in Brussels, during a demonstration outside of a meeting of EU agriculture ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Tuesday marks the third time this year that farmers will take to the streets of Brussels with their tractors. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A farmer uses his tractor to dump manure and hay on a main boulevard near the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Farmers park their tractors near the European Council building in Brussels during a demonstration on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Protestors throw objects off of a small overpass during a demonstration of farmers near the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Protesting farmers dump a load of potatoes onto a main boulevard during a demonstration outside the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Harry Nakos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Protestors light fires next to their tractors during a demonstration of farmers near the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Dozens of tractors sealed off streets close to European Union headquarters where the 27 EU farm ministers are meeting to discuss the crisis in the sector which has led to months of demonstrations across the bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Baltimore bridge collapse: 6 people missing, ship lost power23m ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

BREAKING
Decatur Book Festival to return this fall
1h ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
An analytics guru and a confidant agree that Ronald Acuña Jr. can do even more
10m ago

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
An analytics guru and a confidant agree that Ronald Acuña Jr. can do even more
10m ago

Credit: AP

Feds searched Diddy's properties as part of a sex trafficking probe. Here's what to know
The Latest

Credit: AP

NFL owners approve a radical overhaul to kickoff rules, adopting setup used in XFL
8m ago
Pennsylvania county joins other local governments in suing oil industry over climate...
8m ago
US imposes more Iran sanctions and hits Syrian regime with penalties for drug trafficking
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Bulldogs face Ohio State in NIT quarterfinals, seek 20th win
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta