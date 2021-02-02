X

Sprawling winter storm hits more of Northeast, dumping snow

Parked taxis are covered with snow during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E

Parts of northern New England are waiting their turn to be pummeled by a heavy winter storm

BOSTON (AP) — Parts of northern New England were waiting their turn to be pummeled by a heavy winter storm Tuesday, while residents of the New York City region were digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites.

The National Weather Service said a foot (31 centimeters) or more could be on the ground in New England by the time the snow finally tapers off in the northernmost states by Wednesday evening.

Lara Pagano, a meteorologist with the weather service office in College Park, Maryland, noted that while several areas in the Mid-Atlantic have seen measurable snowfall for a few consecutive days, that hasn't shattered such records. For example, she said the most consecutive days with measured snowfall for Washington is four, while the mark is five for New York City and six for Philadelphia.

“While this storm has been a prolonged event, it's not a record-setter in that sense, but it does rank up there pretty high of course,” she said.

The sprawling, lumbering storm already walloped the eastern United States on Monday, as the as snow piled up. More than 16 inches (40 centimeters) of snow dropped on Manhattan's Central Park, and as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) was reported in northern New Jersey.

High tide caused flooding early Tuesday in coastal areas of Massachusetts, where the storm had already disrupted the second phase of the state's vaccine rollout as a Boston site that was supposed to open Monday for residents ages 75 and older did not; some other mass vaccination sites remained open. The state was expected to get 12 to 18 inches (31 to 61 centimeters) of heavy, wet snow and winds up to 55 mph (88 kph) along the coast, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said the storm forced the postponement of about 10,000 shots and delayed the state’s weekly resupply of vaccine, now expected Tuesday. He urged providers that called off vaccination appointments to extend their hours if needed to reschedule the shots by the end of the week.

A state of emergency imposed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy remained in effect Tuesday and the state's six mega sites for COVID-19 vaccines were still closed as plow operators faced snow showers and blowing snow. The New Jersey State Police reported as of 7 p.m. Monday, troopers had responded to 661 crashes and come to the aid of 1,050 motorists since 6 p.m. Sunday.

There was also concern about coastal flooding in New Jersey due to the storm. In a video posted on Facebook by Union Beach Police, Keyport Police Chief Shannon Torres and Capt. Michael Ferm were shown rescuing a man who was showing signs of hypothermia in his car from floodwaters.

In Virginia, four firefighters were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening after their firetruck overturned Sunday on snow-covered roads in Henrico County, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

In Pennsylvania, authorities said a 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease who reportedly wandered away from her home was found dead of hypothermia on an Allentown street Monday morning. About 60 miles (97 kilometers) north in Plains Township, a shooting after an argument over snow removal killed a married couple, and the suspect was later found dead at his nearby home of a wound believed to have been self-inflicted, officials in Luzerne County said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the people involved had a long-running conflict, but “this morning, the dispute was exacerbated by a disagreement over snow disposal,” District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said.

Perrin Sue Peters, left, and her sister Harlow Peters, of Pottsville, Pa., help their mother Aubrey shovel out her car in Pottsville, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)
Credit: Jacqueline Dormer

A man delivers food on his electric bicycle as he rides past snow-covered dining tables in midtown during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E

Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown, New York City during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: Wong Maye-E

A bicycle food delivery worker rides his bike through Manhattan's Soho neighborhood, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York as a Nor'Easter snowstorm dumped nearly a foot-and-a-half of snow on the city and environs. Much of the city was under a state of emergency, but bicycle delivery workers were still plowing through the city's streets. (AP Photo/Robert Bumstead)
Credit: Robert Bumsted

Snow is piled by a loader in the Tri-City Plaza shopping center in Vernon, Conn., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday with a forecast of 7-15 inches in the region. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP)
Credit: Mark Mirko

A pedestrian kicks a soccer ball along the Central Park promenade during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Credit: John Minchillo

Rick Wallace clears a sidewalk with a snowblower during a winter snow storm, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Freeport, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Snow clings to Don Wallace as he clears a sidewalk outside a market during a winter snow storm, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Freeport, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Rick Wallace fills a bucket with salt to melt snow on a sidewalk outside the Bow Street Market during a winter snow storm, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Freeport, Maine. Sleds, shovels and salt will be popular items as the region is hit with its first major storm of the new year. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

A worker uses a snowplow to shovel snow at Chicago's Millennium Park, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, after a weekend-long winter storm dumped about a foot of snow in the greater Chicago area. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Credit: Shafkat Anowar

Authorities converge on the scene of a double homicide and apparent suicide on Bergh Street, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Plains, Pa. Officials say a shooting stemming from an argument over snow disposal during Monday’s storm left two people dead, and the suspect was later found dead at his home. (Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
Credit: Dave Scherbenco

Omar Simmons, of Allentown, Pa., removes snow from the windshield on E. Norwegian Street in Pottsville, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)
Credit: Jacqueline Dormer

Two men shovel snow from a Farmington Avenue property Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Hartford, Conn. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant via AP)
Credit: Brad Horrigan

