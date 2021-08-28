Spotted: Cow at a McDonald's drive-through in Wisconsin

She posted the video on her Facebook page with the caption “A WHOLE FREAKING COW!!! Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin.” She also pasted a message on the video itself that read “That's a whole (expletive) cow in the back of that car!”

By Friday afternoon the video had gotten 112,000 views.

Nelson said that the family of the cow's owner saw the post and contacted her. They said that the cow was actually a calf. She said the owner had just purchased it and two other calves — which were in the backseat as well but were lying down out of sight — at an auction.