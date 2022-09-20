Spotify launches audiobook store with some 300,000 titles

On Tuesday, the music streaming service announced its long-rumored audiobook initiative, launching a store that includes more than 300,000 titles, including such popular works as Delia Owens' “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Michelle Obama's “Becoming” and Colleen Hoover's “It Ends With Us.” Spotify has previously offered audio books on a limited basis, including J.K. Rowling's “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” and such public domain novels as Mary Shelley's “Frankenstein” and Jane Austen's “Persuasion.”

“We’ve always believed that the potential for audio is limitless, and have been saying for a while now that our ambition is to be the complete package for everyone’s listening needs,” Nir Zicherman, Spotify’s vice president and global head of audiobooks and Gated Content, said Tuesday.