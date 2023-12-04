Spotify axes 17% of workforce in third round of layoffs this year

LONDON (AP) — Spotify says it's axing 17% of its global workforce, the music streaming service's third round of layoffs this year as it moves to slash costs while focusing on becoming profitable.

In a message to employees posted on the company's blog Monday, CEO Daniel Ek said the jobs were being cut as part of a “strategic reorientation.” The post didn't specify how many employees would lose their jobs, but a spokesperson confirmed that it amounts to about 1,500 people.

Spotify had used cheap financing to expand the business and “invested significantly” in employees, content and marketing in 2020 and 2021, the blog post said.