Spokesman: Jaguars owner waited after deciding to fire Meyer

A spokesman for Khan told The Associated Press on Friday night that the decision to move on from Meyer was made following Jacksonville's 20-0 loss at Tennessee on Sunday. A conversation Khan and Meyer had in the locker room after that shutout — Meyer had few answers for the team's woes or how he planned to fix them — sealed a decision Khan had been mulling for weeks.

“It was determined to wait until the conclusion of previously scheduled appointments that week to make the announcement,” spokesman Jim Woodcock said. “Those appointments included an employee staff luncheon and meeting with Jacksonville media, both to recognize the 10th anniversary of Shad’s purchase of the Jaguars, on Monday as well as NFL meetings in Dallas on December 14 and 15.”