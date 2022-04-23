ajc logo
X

Split verdict in first-ever Air Force general military trial

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley, Air Force Research Laboratory commander, delivers remarks during a press conference inside the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on April 18, 2019. Cooley, has been convicted, Saturday, April 23, 2022, by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general. (Wesley Farnsworth/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley, Air Force Research Laboratory commander, delivers remarks during a press conference inside the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on April 18, 2019. Cooley, has been convicted, Saturday, April 23, 2022, by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general. (Wesley Farnsworth/U.S. Air Force via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
An Air Force major general in Ohio has been convicted by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AP) — An Air Force major general in Ohio has been convicted by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general.

The charge faced by Maj. Gen. William Cooley during the weeklong court-martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio had three specifications, one alleging a forcible kiss and two alleging forcible touching in 2018. Cooley was convicted Saturday of the forcible kissing specification but acquitted of the other two.

Officials said the verdict marks the first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the Air Force’s 75-year history.

A former commander of Air Force Research Laboratory, Cooley was charged with abusive sexual contact in an encounter with a woman who gave him a ride after a backyard barbecue in New Mexico nearly four years ago. Officials said the woman is a civilian who is not a Department of Defense employee.

Cooley was to be sentenced Monday morning and could face as much as seven years in jail as well as loss of rank, pay and benefits.

Cooley had the option of a trial by court member jurors or by military judge, and chose to have the case heard by the judge.

"Today marks the first time an Air Force general officer has been held responsible for his heinous actions," the woman's attorney Ryan Guilds, said in a statement, the Dayton Daily News reported. "... Hopefully, this will not be as difficult for the next survivor."

Cooley was fired from his research laboratory position in January 2020 after an Air Force investigation and has worked in an administrative job since then. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney Saturday.

“This case clearly demonstrates the commitment of Air Force leaders to fully investigate the facts and hold Airmen of any rank accountable for their actions when they fail to uphold Air Force standards,” Col. Eric Mejia, staff judge advocate for Air Force Materiel Command, said in a statement.

Editors' Picks
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools6h ago
Eric Hooper, 28, of Centre, Alabama, faces a murder charge in the death of a Polk County man whose body was found inside a toolbox.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in connection with body found stuffed in toolbox in Polk County
4h ago
Midtown High School ninth graders Sierra Pape (left) and Charlotte Keenan are among a group of students organizing a tribute event to honor war victims in Ukraine. (Courtesy of Sierra Pape)

Credit: Sierra Pape

Atlanta high school students to hold Ukraine tribute at train station
7h ago
Things to keep in mind before buying a new construction

TRENDING: How to keep snakes out of your yard
Things to keep in mind before buying a new construction

TRENDING: How to keep snakes out of your yard
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
The Latest
Live updates | Zelenskyy: Kyiv meeting set with US officials
10m ago
Rescuers reach 4 of 10 miners missing at coal mine in Poland
12m ago
Tigers' Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
34m ago
Featured
Gwinnett Place Mall stands mostly vacant in Duluth Wednesday, August 18, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett Place team releases two proposals for mall redevelopment
23h ago
State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
Mother, son sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Spalding motel room killing
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top