ajc logo
X

Splash! Giants land Bryant from Cubs just before deadline

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Caption
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Credit: Paul Beaty

National & World News
18 minutes ago
The first-place San Francisco Giants made a big splash just before baseball's trade deadline, getting third baseman Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The first-place San Francisco Giants made a big splash just before the trade deadline Friday, getting third baseman Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers.

Chicago received right-hander Caleb Kilian and outfielder Alexander Canario.

The 29-year-old Bryant, who can become a free agent after this season, was one of the top position players available on the market as the disappointing Cubs sold off several stars. He is batting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs.

The versatile Bryant, a four-time All-Star, was the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP, when he helped the Cubs win the World Series to end a 108-year championship drought.

The surprising Giants began the day with a three-game lead in the NL West over their biggest rivals, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Caption
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Credit: Paul Beaty

In Other News
1
Advocates end work with US to pick asylum-seekers in Mexico
2
To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets
3
Florida coronavirus cases jump 50% as surge continues
4
Pelosi, Schumer huddle with Biden on voting legislation
5
Georgia GOP starts push for takeover of local election board
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top