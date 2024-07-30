Breaking: Young Thug, others will remain in jail for now, new judge rules
Nation & World News

Spirit Airlines is going upscale. In a break from its history, it will offer fares with extra perks

Spirit Airlines is about to roll out tickets that include perks like free snacks and no fee for checking a bag
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago

Spirit Airlines is moving farther away from its history as a fee-happy budget airline and will start selling tickets that include some of its most popular extras in a single bundle.

The Florida-based airline said Tuesday it will offer several new ticket types, topped by a “Go Big” package that will include priority check-in, a roomier seat, snacks and drinks, a checked bag, a carry-on bag and free WiFi.

CEO Ted Christie said the changes are “taking low-fare travel to new heights,” but they also indicate the deep trouble with Spirit’s longtime business model.

The airline with bright yellow planes hasn’t made a full-year profit since 2019 — it has lost nearly $2.4 billion since — leading industry analysts to mull whether a bankruptcy filing could be in Spirit’s future.

Full-service carriers Delta and United account for an outsized share of the U.S. airline industry’s profit, and they are doing it by focusing on premium flyers while also selling bare-bones “basic economy” fares that compete with Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant for the most cost-conscious travelers.

“We listened to our guests and are excited to deliver what they want: choices for an elevated experience that are affordable and provide unparalleled value,” Christie said.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

JetBlue posts a surprise Q2 profit and will delay new planes to cut costs and rebuild the...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Southwest to soon end trademark open seating, start assigning seats
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Delta spent years building a premium reputation. Then it had a meltdown
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: More weakness for Big Tech keeps Wall Street in check, even as most...25m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Amazon is responsible for hazardous items sold by third-party sellers, US agency says2m ago
Son of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges in Chicago3m ago
The Latest: Trump claims Harris, married to a Jewish man, doesn't like Jewish people3m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Updated: Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members1h ago
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches