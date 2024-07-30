Spirit Airlines is going upscale. In a break from its history, it will offer fares with extra perks

Spirit Airlines is moving farther away from its history as a fee-happy budget airline and will start selling tickets that include some of its most popular extras in a single bundle.

The Florida-based airline said Tuesday it will offer several new ticket types, topped by a “Go Big” package that will include priority check-in, a roomier seat, snacks and drinks, a checked bag, a carry-on bag and free WiFi.

CEO Ted Christie said the changes are “taking low-fare travel to new heights,” but they also indicate the deep trouble with Spirit’s longtime business model.