Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands crosses the finish line to win the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Attila Kisbenedek/Pool via AP)

National & World News
By JEROME PUGMIRE, Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and stretch his lead to to 80 points in the standings over Charles Leclerc

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break.

Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was third.

Carlos Sainz Jr. finished fourth in another disastrous day for Ferrari. Leclerc was sixth, one spot behind Sergio Perez of Red Bull.

Verstappen's eighth win of the season was the 28th of the Dutchman's career.

“Who would have thought when we woke up today we'd get this result? Amazing,” Verstappen told his team, letting out a laugh. “I was battling a lot of guys and it was a lot of fun out there. That was a crazy race but (we) stayed calm and we won.”

He qualified a season-worst 10th because of a loss of power on Saturday, then in Sunday's race Verstappen did a 360-degree spin.

“Unbelievable Max, that is right up there with your best,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner replied. “Fantastic.”

Russell, who started from the pole for the first time in his career, led 30 laps until Leclerc passed him on the outside as dark clouds rolled over the Hungaroring circuit and a light rain began to fall.

With Leclerc leading, Verstappen undercut for quicker tires. Ferrari made a mistake in choosing the more durable hard tires for Leclerc.

“These tires are (expletive),” Leclerc said.

Moments later, Verstappen lost grip and spun on track, allowing Sainz to take the lead from Hamilton. Leclerc passed Verstappen, only to lose position soon after because Verstappen had faster tires.

“It was very tricky conditions out there but we had a really good strategy," Verstappen said. "We were really reactive, always pitting at the right time. Even with the 360 we still won.”

Ferrari's strategy woes just won't go away. Leclerc has seen two nailed-on wins disappear — at the Monaco GP and the British GP — after team calls dropped him down from a dominant position into fourth place.

Ferrari botched Sainz's next tire stop on Lap 47, taking too long to fit his rear left tire. Hamilton stayed out but was losing time to Verstappen as the rain increased.

Leclerc, who crashed when leading the French Grand Prix last week, came in for a third tire change on Lap 55.

Lando Norris finished seventh for McLaren, Fernando Alonso was eighth and his Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon was ninth. Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin was 10th.

After a month-long break the season resumes with a triple header in Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy.

“For both cars to be on the podium is really special for us. The other guys have an edge but we’re clearly closing the gap,” Hamilton said. “Hopefully we’ll bring more into the second half of the season and start fighting with the guys at the front.”

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly started from the pit lane after being penalized for multiple engine-part changes and finished 12th.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo showed some of his old form with a great double overtake on Ocon and Alonso approaching midway through the race, celebrating with an exuberant expletive.

But Ricciardo wasn't laughing later on as the Australian driver got a five-second time penalty for clipping Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin and sending him off track. Ricciardo placed a lowly 15th.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drinks champagne on the podium after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, stands on the podium with second placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, and third placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain during the Dutch national anthem after he won the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates with his team after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Attila Kisbenedek/Pool via AP)

Credit: Attila Kisbenedek

Credit: Attila Kisbenedek

Credit: Attila Kisbenedek

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Darko Bandic

