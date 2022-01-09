‘Spider-Man’ stays at No. 1 in 4th weekend

With omicron cases surging, Hollywood has entered 2022 cautiously. January's biggest new release, the Spider-Man spinoff “Morbius," was recently pushed to April.

“There’s a bit of uncertainty in the marketplace because of the omicron variant,” said Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore's senior media analyst. “Studios want to protect their crown jewels and give them the greatest shot at success in movie theaters. A delay like that shows they’re not giving up on the theaters. But studios are very aware of this marketplace and what the challenges might be.”

And while January is now destined to be quiet at the box office, Dergarabedian said that Spider-Man has been a “beacon of hope" for the industry.

"It shows that audiences want to go back to the movie theater," he said. “We could end up having a really strong box office year, but only time will tell.”

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $33 million.

2. “Sing 2,” $12 million.

3. “The 355,” $4.8 million.

4. “The King's Man,” $3.4 million.

5. “American Underdog,” $2.4 million.

6. “The Matrix Resurrections,” $1.9 million.

7. “West Side Story,” $1.4 million.

8. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” $1.1 million.

9. “Licorice Pizza,” $1 million.

10. “House of Gucci,” $632,348.

