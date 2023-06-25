X

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' slings back into box office top spot while 'The Flash' drops

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” slung its webs back atop the box office ranks while “The Flash” saw a drop faster than the film's speedy character.

The Spidey animated sequel — starring Shameik Moore as the teenage webslinger Miles Morales — reclaimed the No. 1 spot in its fourth week in North American theaters, scoring $19.3 million. The latest number helped the Sony film reach $317.1 million domestically and an impressive $560.3 million worldwide.

“Spider-Verse” beat out “Elemental," which took second place for the second week in a row with an estimated $18.5 million. The film held on to the spot after experiencing Pixar's worst three-day opening last week.

No other film had such a dramatic drop than “The Flash" with $15.2 million for the big-budget offering. The second week output for the DC and Warner Bros superhero film, starring Ezra Miller, fell off by 72% after opening with a subpar $55 million.

So far, the numbers “The Flash” has accumulated haven't measured up for a movie with a $200 million production budget. Some are crediting the film's struggles to the Miller's off-screen behavior that has included arrests and misconduct. The actor has apologized and sought mental health treatment.

“The Flash” barely edged out “No Hard Feelings," starring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman. The raunchy comedy, which opened in fourth place with $15.1 million, tells a story about a teen's parents who hired a woman (Lawrence) to date and boost his confidence.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” came in fifth place with $11.6 million in its third week with a total $122.9 million. It placed ahead of Wes Anderson's “Asteroid City," which did better than expected with $9 million.

In seventh, “The Little Mermaid” pulled in $8.6 million to bring its total to more than $270 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," $19.3 million.

2. “Elemental,” $18.4 million.

3. The Flash,” $15.2 million.

4. “No Hard Feelings," 15.1 million.

5. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” $11.6 million.

6. “Asteroid City” $9 million.

7. “The Little Mermaid,” $8.6 million.

8. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” $3.5 million.

9. “The Blackening,” $3 million.

10. “The Boogeyman,” $2.5 million.

