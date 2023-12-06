Spencer scores 23 to lead No. 5 UConn past No. 9 North Carolina 87-76 in Jimmy V Classic at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Spencer had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as fifth-ranked UConn pulled away down the stretch for an 87-76 victory over No. 9 North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night.

Playing their third game at Madison Square Garden this season, the Huskies (8-1) rebounded from a four-point loss at then-No. 5 Kansas last Friday. The defending NCAA champions won a game in this event for the first time in five tries.

Spencer shot 8 of 14 overall and scored 16 points in the first half, when Connecticut took the lead for good. Alex Karaban added 14 of his 18 points in the second period and finished with nine rebounds and five assists.