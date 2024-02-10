Spencer Dinwiddie to sign with Los Angeles Lakers, AP source says

Spencer Dinwiddie plans to sign with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The point guard was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to Toronto on Thursday and then was waived. He will become a free agent and is eligible to sign a new contract once he clears waivers.

He made up his mind before then, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no contract can be signed yet.