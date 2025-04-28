Speedboat that flipped midair in 200 mph crash wins race on Arizona lake

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A speedboat went airborne and did a complete backward flip while racing at about 200 mph (322kph) before crashing into an Arizona lake.

Two racers inside the boat's covered cabin survived the event, which saw the boat go over 30 feet (9 meters) in the air. They wore harnesses and helmets, and “were just a little banged up," according to a social media post on Facebook by the Freedom One Racing team and an account by a race witness.

The Saturday crash took place on a 3/4-mile course (1.2 kilometer) at an annual speedboat race.