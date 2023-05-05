Spectator tumbles over railing into bullpen in Philly

The fan was taken to the trauma center at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, according to medical personnel on the scene, after he tumbled one level from an open concourse into the Boston bullpen in right-center field.

Masataka Yoshida, Boston's second batter, was facing Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler when Phillies reliever José Alvarado ran from the bullpen into the outfield. Medical workers quickly ran out to the second level of the bullpen as Red Sox relievers looked on nearby.