ajc logo
X

Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

National & World News
Updated 25 minutes ago
A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets has died following a fall at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York's 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

Paramedics administered care on site before the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter. The man's identity has not been released.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” the Steelers said in a statement. "We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘That’s what we live for’: Braves’ Kenley Jansen gearing up for postseason run 7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘We leaned on our guys up front’
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Defense steps up as Falcons pull out victory over Browns
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Caleb Huntley helped to power rushing attack
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Caleb Huntley helped to power rushing attack
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons win ‘big boy fight’ with big effort from defense
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Angela Weiss

Nobel panel to announce winner of medicine prize
9m ago
UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
13m ago
Baseball tiebreaker games now a thing of the past
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Mark Lennihan

More Georgians redeeming $350 payments after rough rollout
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy Carter forever
TV best bets with Hilary Swank, Mila Kunis, Anna Paquin, ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Young...
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top