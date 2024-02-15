Special counsel who questioned Biden's memory to testify at House hearing

The committee has spearheaded much of the House GOP's investigations into Biden, including the effort to impeach him. While that effort has floundered, Republicans want to hear from Hur after his report last week offered an unflattering assessment of Biden's competency and age.

The report described the 81-year-old Democrat’s memory as “poor” and having “significant limitations.”

The president has angrily pushed back on that account and said his memory is fine.

The hearing is sure to spill into a political spectacle as House Republicans have consistently sought to use hearings to punch holes in Biden's political weaknesses. Voters are already worried about Biden's age and competency heading into an election where he is likely to face the 77-year-old Donald Trump, the former Republican president who is the clear front-runner for his party's nomination.

Hur, who was appointed under Trump to be the U.S. attorney in Maryland, found some evidence suggesting that Biden had willfully retained classified information as a private citizen but said the evidence was not strong enough for a prosecution. In ruling out bringing a criminal case, he cited the possibility that Biden would present himself to a jury as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson this week said at a news conference, “A man too incapable of being held accountable for mishandling classified information is certainly unfit for the Oval Office.”

Trump is facing criminal charges that he mishandled classified documents. Trump has bragged about his own memory, but at certain times in legal proceedings said he does not recall certain events.