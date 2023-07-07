Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigations involving Trump have cost more than $9 million

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER – Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigations of President Donald Trump's retention of classified records and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election have cost more than $9 million over the first several months, according to documents released Friday.

The special counsel's office spent more than $5.4 million on things like employees' salaries, travel and transportation, rent, supplies and materials from Smith’s appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022 through the end of March, Justice Department statement of expenditures show.

Justice Department agencies spent another $3.8 million to support the special counsel. Those expenses include the cost of the protective details for the special counsel's office as well as hours worked by agents and analysts on the probes.

Trump was indicted last month on 37 felony counts alleging he illegally kept classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and refused government demands to give them back. Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta — who was charged alongside the former president — have both pleaded not guilty.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and slammed the prosecution as an attempt to hurt his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024.

Smith has also been digging into efforts by Trump and his allies to undo President Joe Biden's election victory.

Since Smith's appointment, he has cast a broad net in demanding interviews and testimony related to fundraising, Trump's rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and communications between Trump associates and election officials in battleground states.

In December, Smith subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies who were involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.

