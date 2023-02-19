Spartans lose to Michigan in their first game since shooting

A long moment of silence was broken by the Michigan band playing the Spartans' alma mater — “MSU Shadows” — while Crisler Arena was dimly lit with green and white lights from LED wristbands that were given to fans. A large “Spartan Strong” flag was held up in the student section.

The Wolverines, and their student section, wore maize shirts with “Michigan Basketball Stands with MSU” across the front.