Spartacus the serval cat found safe after escape from home

The cat was “was trapped near its home and is in good health," Merrimack police posted on Facebook on Friday. The animal has been returned to its owner, Dean King, who previously told The Associated Press that Spartacus had run away on Wednesday after getting spooked by the family dog.

King adopted Spartacus from a Florida zoo four years ago. Photos show the long, lean cat is tawny in color with dark spots and has lengthy ears rounded at the top. One photo of Spartacus with his paws up on the kitchen counter, eyeing a coffee maker, has gone viral on social media.