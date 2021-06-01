Sparkling beaches: Cyprus has cleanest waters in EU

“There’s a direct correlation between bathing water quality and tourism and as a result, the excellent results are very important not only for the health of bathers and the environment, but also for the economy of Cyprus,” Environment Minister Costas Kadis said.

The key for a healthy economy in Cyprus is to bring back tourists from the U.K. — its prime tourist market.

Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios is touring the U.K. now to drum up interest among tour operators once British authorities place Cyprus in the government's “green” list. That means visiting Britons won’t need to undergo a compulsory quarantine period upon their return home.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou told state broadcaster CyBC on Tuesday that Cyprus and Denmark currently have the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in Europe, while Cyprus ranks third in the percentage of the population that has received at least one vaccine shot.

___

Follow all AP stories on environmental and climate news at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.