Spanish sex club owners, workers protest prostitution bill

But the new sex worker union Otras didn't back Monday's protest because sex club owners arranged it.

“They don't look after sex workers’ rights at all," Otras secretary general Concha Borrell told The Associated Press.

Borrell demands legal contracts for sex workers and estimates there are around 200,000 in Spain.

Both Otras and sex business owners deny the government's official data that 90% of the sex work in the country is forced. Police say 491 victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation were rescued in Spain in 2021.

On a European level, the European Parliament estimates there are up to 180,000 trafficking victims exploited in prostitution and the industry generates 10.8 million euros ($10.9 million) a year in the bloc.

Spain is considered one of the laxest legal frames for prostitution in Europe, only punishing when exploitation or abuse can be proven. The proposed bill would punish both clients and enablers. It still needs to pass through parliament.

Spain has also recently forbidden the advertising of prostitution.

People gather during a demonstration against a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and enablers such as club owners or pimps, facing sentences up to 4 years of imprisionment in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Spain is considered to be one of the less punitive legal frames for prostitution in Europe, that would turn into a so called nordic model under the new bill, punishing both clients and enablers. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

People gather during a demonstration against a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and enablers such as club owners or pimps, facing sentences up to 4 years of imprisionment in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Spain is considered to be one of the less punitive legal frames for prostitution in Europe, that would turn into a so called nordic model under the new bill, punishing both clients and enablers. Sign reads in Spanish: "sex is health, the service is paid, forcing ourselves is a vice" (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)