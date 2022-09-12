ajc logo
X

Spanish sex club owners, workers protest prostitution bill

People gather during a demonstration against a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and enablers such as club owners or pimps, facing sentences up to 4 years of imprisionment in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Spain is considered to be one of the less punitive legal frames for prostitution in Europe, that would turn into a so called nordic model under the new bill, punishing both clients and enablers. The banner reads in Spanish: "More legislation less prohibition". (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Combined ShapeCaption
People gather during a demonstration against a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and enablers such as club owners or pimps, facing sentences up to 4 years of imprisionment in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Spain is considered to be one of the less punitive legal frames for prostitution in Europe, that would turn into a so called nordic model under the new bill, punishing both clients and enablers. The banner reads in Spanish: "More legislation less prohibition". (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
Protesters including brothel owners and sex workers have demonstrated in front of the Spanish Parliament over a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and sex club owners or pimps with sentences up to 4 years in prison

MADRID (AP) — Protesters including brothel owners and sex workers demonstrated Monday in front of the Spanish Parliament over a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and sex club owners or pimps with sentences up to 4 years in prison.

The bill backed by the ruling left-wing PSOE party proposes broadening the definition of pimping, not making the exploitation of a prostitute necessary but a mere trade relation. For the first time in Spain, it would also penalize customers.

Demonstrators wore face masks and used bright red umbrellas to conceal their identities.

“We ask the socialist party to withdraw the bill, that implies an actual abolition of prostitution and condemns us to work underground,” said Susana Pastor, the president of the Platform against Abolition. She owns an apartment in Valencia where women rent rooms to offer sexual services.

“I came here today to protect my job,” said one demonstrator, Sandra, a single mother who has done sex work for 12 years.

But the new sex worker union Otras didn't back Monday's protest because sex club owners arranged it.

“They don't look after sex workers’ rights at all," Otras secretary general Concha Borrell told The Associated Press.

Borrell demands legal contracts for sex workers and estimates there are around 200,000 in Spain.

Both Otras and sex business owners deny the government's official data that 90% of the sex work in the country is forced. Police say 491 victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation were rescued in Spain in 2021.

On a European level, the European Parliament estimates there are up to 180,000 trafficking victims exploited in prostitution and the industry generates 10.8 million euros ($10.9 million) a year in the bloc.

Spain is considered one of the laxest legal frames for prostitution in Europe, only punishing when exploitation or abuse can be proven. The proposed bill would punish both clients and enablers. It still needs to pass through parliament.

Spain has also recently forbidden the advertising of prostitution.

Combined ShapeCaption
People gather during a demonstration against a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and enablers such as club owners or pimps, facing sentences up to 4 years of imprisionment in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Spain is considered to be one of the less punitive legal frames for prostitution in Europe, that would turn into a so called nordic model under the new bill, punishing both clients and enablers. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

People gather during a demonstration against a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and enablers such as club owners or pimps, facing sentences up to 4 years of imprisionment in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Spain is considered to be one of the less punitive legal frames for prostitution in Europe, that would turn into a so called nordic model under the new bill, punishing both clients and enablers. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Combined ShapeCaption
People gather during a demonstration against a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and enablers such as club owners or pimps, facing sentences up to 4 years of imprisionment in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Spain is considered to be one of the less punitive legal frames for prostitution in Europe, that would turn into a so called nordic model under the new bill, punishing both clients and enablers. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Combined ShapeCaption
People gather during a demonstration against a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and enablers such as club owners or pimps, facing sentences up to 4 years of imprisionment in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Spain is considered to be one of the less punitive legal frames for prostitution in Europe, that would turn into a so called nordic model under the new bill, punishing both clients and enablers. Sign reads in Spanish: "sex is health, the service is paid, forcing ourselves is a vice" (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

People gather during a demonstration against a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and enablers such as club owners or pimps, facing sentences up to 4 years of imprisionment in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Spain is considered to be one of the less punitive legal frames for prostitution in Europe, that would turn into a so called nordic model under the new bill, punishing both clients and enablers. Sign reads in Spanish: "sex is health, the service is paid, forcing ourselves is a vice" (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Combined ShapeCaption
People gather during a demonstration against a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and enablers such as club owners or pimps, facing sentences up to 4 years of imprisionment in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Spain is considered to be one of the less punitive legal frames for prostitution in Europe, that would turn into a so called nordic model under the new bill, punishing both clients and enablers. Sign reads in Spanish: "sex is health, the service is paid, forcing ourselves is a vice" (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Combined ShapeCaption
People gather during a demonstration against a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and enablers such as club owners or pimps, facing sentences up to 4 years of imprisionment in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Spain is considered to be one of the less punitive legal frames for prostitution in Europe, that would turn into a so called nordic model under the new bill, punishing both clients and enablers. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

People gather during a demonstration against a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and enablers such as club owners or pimps, facing sentences up to 4 years of imprisionment in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Spain is considered to be one of the less punitive legal frames for prostitution in Europe, that would turn into a so called nordic model under the new bill, punishing both clients and enablers. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Combined ShapeCaption
People gather during a demonstration against a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and enablers such as club owners or pimps, facing sentences up to 4 years of imprisionment in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Spain is considered to be one of the less punitive legal frames for prostitution in Europe, that would turn into a so called nordic model under the new bill, punishing both clients and enablers. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Credit: Manu Fernandez

Editors' Picks
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs5h ago
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) leaves the field after losing against the New Orleans Saints 27-26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: No-fun Sunday! Falcons blow a lead! Braves, too!
2h ago
Students attend a college fair in Atlanta. U.S. News & World Report released its annual college rankings, which many schools use to recruit prospective students.

How did Georgia schools fare in U.S. News & World Report rankings?
6h ago
Phipps Plaza, courtesy Simon Property Group

Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

Hermes to open location at Phipps Plaza amid wave of luxury investment
5h ago
Phipps Plaza, courtesy Simon Property Group

Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

Hermes to open location at Phipps Plaza amid wave of luxury investment
5h ago
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners
14h ago
The Latest
Students walk on the campus of Seattle Pacific University in Seattle on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. A group of students, faculty and staff at the Christian university have sued leaders of the board of trustees for refusing to scrap an employment policy barring people in same-sex relationships from full-time jobs at SPU. (AP Photo/Chris Grygiel)

Credit: Chris Grygiel

Faculty, students sue Christian school over LGBTQ hiring ban
2m ago
Biden's midterm self-edit: Less talk about inflation woes
6m ago
As Ukraine pursues counteroffensive, Russia strikes Kharkiv
15m ago
Featured
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
21h ago
Live updates: Visitors face long wait to view queen's coffin
21m ago
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top