Spanish researchers allow others to make their COVID test

In a statement on Tuesday, the World Health Organization and the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool said the Spanish National Research Council had signed a licensing agreement for its COVID-19 antibody test. It is the first time any manufacturer has allowed its coronavirus test to be included in a technology pool set up by WHO.

The U.N. agency started a COVID-19 pool last year, hoping to convince makers of virus tests, treatments and vaccines to share their licenses so that products could be produced and used globally to stop the pandemic. Until this week, not a single manufacturer had agreed to help.