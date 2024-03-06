Spanish prosecutors accuse Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of tax fraud and seek jail sentence

They said Ancelotti did not declare earnings related to image rights that reached 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) in 2014 and nearly 3 million euros ($3.2 million) in 2015, and also omitted declaring two properties he owned abroad. They said the coach ended up receiving tax refunds of nearly 40,000 euros ($43,600) for 2014 and 530,000 euros ($578,000) for 2015.

The 64-year-old Ancelotti coached Madrid from 2013-15 before rejoining the club in 2021.

Ancelotti is one of soccer’s most successful coaches. He is the only coach to have won the Champions League four times, twice with Madrid and twice with AC Milan, and the only coach to have won domestic league titles in England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

He is the latest in a string of major soccer profiles to face a crackdown by Spanish authorities over unpaid taxes, although none have actually been sent to prison so far.

Former Madrid coach Jose Mourinho received a one-year suspended sentence after reaching a guilty plea for tax fraud in 2019. Star players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — among others — have also been found guilty of tax fraud in Spain. Similar to Ancelotti, Mourinho, Ronaldo and Messi were also accused of using shell companies outside Spain to hide revenue from image rights.

Ronaldo agreed to pay a fine of nearly 19 million euros (then $21.6 million) in 2019, and was handed a two-year suspended sentence that he didn't have to serve.

Messi and his father were found guilty of defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros (then $4.6 million) but also avoided a jail sentence by paying hefty fines.

In Spain a judge can suspend a sentence of less than two years for first-time offenders.

Many of those accused of fraud reached deals with the tax authorities and accepted guilt to reduce their sentences.

Madrid is leading the Spanish league and is set to play Leipzig on Wednesday for a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The club did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the accusation against Ancelotti.

AP Sports Writer Tales Azzoni contributed to this report from Madrid.

