Spanish police arrest six in burglaries at wealthy footballers' homes in Madrid

Spanish police say they have arrested six members of gang that specialized in burgling footballers' home in and around Madrid
20 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested six members of gang that specialized in burgling footballers’ home in and around Madrid.

A National Police statement Wednesday said the group selected their victims after studying photographs and videos of the houses posted by the players, family and friends on social media.

Police said the gang was responsible for eight robberies over the past two years in wealthy residential areas of Madrid.

In one of the burglaries last May, the group made off with some 500,000 euros in watches and jewelry, police said.

Police said the gang then tried to sell off the stolen goods on the black market.

Agents seized 10 watches, several pieces of jewelry, 3,300 euros in cash and two air guns in raids while making the arrests.

The names of the footballers targeted were not released.

