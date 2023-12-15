Spanish police arrest 14 airport workers after items go missing from checked-in luggage

MADRID (AP) — Fourteen workers at one of Spain's main airports for tourists were arrested on suspicion of stealing items from checked-in luggage, police said Friday.

Police seized allegedly stolen items worth almost 2 million euros ($2.2 million), including around 13,000 euros ($14,000) in cash, from the group of employees at the largest airport in Tenerife, in Spain’s Canary Islands, a statement said. Another 20 airport employees are under investigation in the same case.

The Tenerife South airport handles about 11 million passengers a year, most of them European tourists seeking the pleasant climate of the islands off the coast of northwest Africa.