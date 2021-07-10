Spanish PM Sánchez remodels Cabinet to focus on economy

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has led a minority coalition government formed by his Socialist Party and the anti-austerity United We Can party since January 2020. He has managed to keep it afloat during the pandemic and pass a budget by securing key votes from opposition parties.

“As we put the pandemic behind us, the new government will focus on the economic recover of the country and the creation of jobs, and taking full advantage of the enormous opportunity the European Union recover funds represent,” Sánchez said.